Comments
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man was convicted of first-degree murder last week for a fatal shooting during a marijuana robbery in South Lake Tahoe.
According to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, Dion Jermaine Vaccaro ambushed several parties who met to sell more than 100 pounds of black-market marijuana in South Lake Tahoe. The incident happened on Jan. 30, 2016 at the Beverly Lodge.
READ: Man Shot And Killed, Woman Pistol-Whipped In South Lake Tahoe
Vaccaro drove up from the Bay Area with some accomplices and robbed two of the sellers at gunpoint. At some point, Vacarro shot and killed Dennis Wright Jr.
He is due back in court on March 24 for sentencing, where he faces life without the possibility of parole.