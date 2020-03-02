PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Health officials say they have confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Placer County.
According to Placer County Public Health, the person who tested positive is a worker at the NorthBay VacaValley Hospital who had been in close contact with a woman who was later transferred to another hospital and tested positive for the virus.
Two other workers at the NorthBay VacaValley Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. Both were also exposed to that patient.
Placer County health officials say their patient has been isolated at home and is only showing mild symptoms.
The NorthBay VacaValley Hospital staffers join the more than 120 other health care workers, including dozens of nurses at UC Davis Medical Center, who were ordered to undergo quarantine for exposure to the same patient.