



Looking to try the best day spas in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top day spas in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for a spa day.

Looking to pop in to the latest popular spots? There’s no time like the present, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to climb in February in the Stockton area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Stockton-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 23% in February over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Laila’s Spa

photo: laila a./yelp

First on the list is Laila’s Spa. Located at 6231 Pacific Ave. in Swain Oaks, the day spa, skin care and massage spot is the highest-rated day spa in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp.

2. Elevate Skincare and Spa

photo: elevate skincare and spa/yelp

Next up is Elevate Skincare and Spa, situated at 423 Lincoln Center. With 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, the day spa, skin care and eyebrow service spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Total Body Medi Spa

Photo: emily s./Yelp

Total Body Medi Spa, a day spa and medical spa in the University, is another go-to, with four stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1805 N. California St., Suite 201 to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.