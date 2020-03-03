LIVE COVERAGE:Voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday
Filed Under:CAL FIRE, Tahoe National Forest, Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a 30-acre brush fire in Yuba County.

The Baker Fire is burning near Bullards Bar Reservoir, west of Camptonville. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is burning through heavy brush with a moderate rate of spread.

So far, 30 acres have burned with an additional 3-4 acre spot fire. Cal Fire is assisting the Forest Service with this fire.

The fire is 5% contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. 

