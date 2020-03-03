YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a 30-acre brush fire in Yuba County.
The Baker Fire is burning near Bullards Bar Reservoir, west of Camptonville. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is burning through heavy brush with a moderate rate of spread.
UPDATE: Fire behavior has moderated on the Baker Fire within the last hour. Responding firefighters are managing the Baker Fire using suppression tactics and are constructing containment line with personnel and heavy equipment. This may continue through the night as needed. pic.twitter.com/NAjtJZ5bhM
— USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) March 4, 2020
So far, 30 acres have burned with an additional 3-4 acre spot fire. Cal Fire is assisting the Forest Service with this fire.
The fire is 5% contained.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.