SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Emergency maintenance work has shut down two lanes of eastbound Highway 50 from 65th Street to Watt Avenue.
According to Caltrans, drivers should expect delays through the night as crews work to repair a spall. The right two lanes are expected to reopen around 4 a.m.
#TrafficAlert in #Sacramento County: Expect delays on eastbound U.S. Highway 50 @ 65th Street & Watt Avenue. The #3 (middle-right) & #4 (right) lanes are CLOSED due to emergency maintenance work to repair a spall. Estimated time of reopening 4:00 a.m.
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2020