SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Emergency maintenance work has shut down two lanes of eastbound Highway 50 from 65th Street to Watt Avenue.

According to Caltrans, drivers should expect delays through the night as crews work to repair a spall. The right two lanes are expected to reopen around 4 a.m.

