Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Golden 1 Center will be livin’ la vida loca this September! Global superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are hitting the road this fall together and will be making a stop in Sacramento.
The artists, who are known for their pop and Latin hits, will play the Golden 1 Center on Sept. 24 with special guest Sebastián Yatra.
Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, March 12 at LiveNation.com.
The tour will also make a stop at SAP Center in San Jose on Sept. 22.