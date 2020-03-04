  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Golden 1 Center will be livin’ la vida loca this September! Global superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are hitting the road this fall together and will be making a stop in Sacramento.

The artists, who are known for their pop and Latin hits, will play the Golden 1 Center on Sept. 24 with special guest Sebastián Yatra.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, March 12 at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also make a stop at SAP Center in San Jose on Sept. 22.

Comments

Leave a Reply