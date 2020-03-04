



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento woman on board the cruise ship now believed to be the source of California’s first deadly coronavirus case says she is concerned officials have not followed through checking on her health.

“I’m afraid,” Grand Princess cruise ship passenger Margie Hartle said. “My concern is that nobody has called us. Nobody!”

Hartle was on board the ship for what had been a dream birthday cruise to Mexico. Now she’s learned a passenger also on board died of the coronavirus. The 71-year-old Placer County man’s death was made public Wednesday. The county public health office says he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“I’m upset because, nobody, if they knew this guy was sick, they should have forwarned everybody,” Hartle said. “Instead the guy died, bless him, I’m sorry he passed away and now all of a sudden we haven’t heard anything.”

Hartle has hand sanitizer at her kitchen sink and has been meticulous about washing her hands. She is one of 2,500 passengers who were on the cruise ship. Half are from California.

“I don’t know if I’m sick, if I’m negative, positive, I don’t know,” Hartle said. “That’s the worry that I have.”

Fears of cruise ship contamination, following California’s first coronavirus death. Hartle is wondering how worried should she be?

“I’m in my late 60s, you know I have some issues and I’m just afraid,” Hartle said.

Princess Cruises released a statement that the company had reached out to guests of the cruise. Hartle says she has not received any communication.

She plans on staying inside her home for the next couple of days now that she knows she may have been exposed to the virus.