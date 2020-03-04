  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:illegal marijuana grow, Yuba County News

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — More than 2,000 marijuana plants were seized Wednesday morning at an illegal cannabis grow in Yuba County.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Marijuana Eradication Team served a search warrant at the grow on the 2000 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road in East Linda. In addition to 2,076 plants, officials seized a utility trailer that contained planting soil for the indoor grow.

PG&E was also called out to the site to look into some hazardous electrical hookups on the property.

No suspects have been arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply