YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — More than 2,000 marijuana plants were seized Wednesday morning at an illegal cannabis grow in Yuba County.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Marijuana Eradication Team served a search warrant at the grow on the 2000 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road in East Linda. In addition to 2,076 plants, officials seized a utility trailer that contained planting soil for the indoor grow.
PG&E was also called out to the site to look into some hazardous electrical hookups on the property.
No suspects have been arrested.