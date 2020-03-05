SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – Calaveras County health officials say several members of their community are self-isolating over coronavirus concerns after returning from a cruise.
The Calaveras County residents were part of the Grand Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco on Feb. 11, traveled to Mexico, then returned to the states on Feb. 21.
RELATED: Cruise Ship Being Held Off California Coast For Coronavirus Testing
Several passengers aboard that cruise ship later started showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
Exactly how many Calaveras County residents were on board the Grand Princess hasn’t been stated, but health officials say the people have quarantined themselves at home.
None of the Calaveras County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.
Tests results are pending for the residents.