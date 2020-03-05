



Visiting Old North Sacramento, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a taco joint to a brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Old North Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chando’s Tacos

Photo: David g./Yelp

Topping the list is food truck and Mexican spot Chando’s Tacos. Located at 863 Arden Way, it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 2,006 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you’ll find tacos, tortas, tostadas, burritos, quesadillas and more. Choose from a variety of meat options, including chicken, chorizo, pork, steak and beef tongue.

2. Woodlake Tavern

Photo: woodlake tavern/Yelp

Next up is traditional American spot Woodlake Tavern, offering comfort food and more, situated at 1431 Del Paso Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 314 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The dinner menu features sandwiches, salads and Southern classics like shrimp and grits, barbecue ribs and grilled chicken. There are also special happy hour and Sunday brunch offerings.

3. Southpaw Sushi

Photo: billy g./Yelp

Sushi bar Southpaw Sushi is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1616 Del Paso Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews.

Southpaw Sushi serves unique sushi rolls and nigiri made with fresh, local ingredients. The menu, which changes daily, also features Japanese and American fare like edamame, tempura vegetables, pork belly sliders and red curry chicken wings.

4. King Cong Brewing

photo: will l./yelp

King Cong Brewing, a brewery that offers salads and pizza, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 103 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1709 Del Paso Blvd. to see for yourself.

The brewery offers a variety of beers, including IPAs, stouts, pilsners, lagers and more. When it comes to food, the menu offers specialty pizza pies like elote pizza, banh mi pizza and chicken pesto pizza.

