SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County declared a public health emergency and local emergency Thursday afternoon in response to the novel coronavirus.
According to the county, declaring the emergency helps ensure resources and funding are available to the county as it responds to the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency proclamation hours after the first COVID-19 death in Placer County. Newsom said the emergency proclamation will allow more access resources, personnel and funding to aid in response to coronavirus. It also allows the local state of emergency declarations to extend without being updated.
According to the Sacramento County Department of Health, there are currently four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one recovered case.
The county clarified that declaring a public health emergency does not mean there is an increased risk to residents, it just allows the county to receive mutual aid from other jurisdictions.
Residents are advised to follow the following steps to minimize risk from respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.