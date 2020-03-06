Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Three suspects were arrested Friday morning for allegedly stealing from an Elk Grove church.
Police said officers responded to a burglary alarm at a church in the 10200 block of East Stockton Boulevard and saw a pickup truck leaving the area. The officer pulled the truck over and learned the occupants, Brian Marshall, Rueben Kottke, and Destiny Garza, were all on probation.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a chain saw, gas can, and a gas edger that were all determined to be stolen from the nearby church’s back storage shed.
The three suspects were booked at the main jail on charges of burglary, possessing burglary tools, conspiracy, and probation violations.