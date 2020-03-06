Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) – Officers are asking for help in identifying a group of suspects who burglarized a Davis business back in early February.
The incident happened back on Feb. 4, but Davis police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Friday.
A total of five suspects are wanted for their involvement in the burglary.
Davis police have not disclosed which business was hit, nor what was stolen.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects, or with any other information relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact detectives at (530) 747-5418.