LINCOLN (CBS13) — A man accused of checking for unlocked cars was arrested by Lincoln police who said he and two suspected lookouts were captured on a resident’s doorbell camera.
The Lincoln Police Department said in a Facebook post on Friday that officers received reports at around 2 a.m. of two suspicious vehicles in the 1200 block of Southwick Lane. A resident’s doorbell camera alerted them of two vehicles in front of their home.
Officers said Austin Garner, 25, of Atwater, was the driver of the first vehicle and was reported to be on foot carrying a backpack and checking nearby car door handles. The other two suspects — Loma Rica man Derek Dozier, 30, and Marysville woman Kayla Houser, 28 — occupied the second vehicle and were determined by police to have been acting as lookouts for Gardner.
Gardner attempted to run away when officers arrived and was later located in a nearby residence’s backyard, police said.
Lincoln police said they were able to identify two victims in the area and said that there may be others based on the property found in the vehicle Gardner was in.
Gardner was booked into the South Placer Jail and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, petty theft and conspiracy.
Dozier and Houser were also booked and each faces a charge of conspiracy, police said.