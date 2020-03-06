



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Two San Joaquin county inmates are still on the run after escaping custody at a San Francisco rehab facility on Thursday.

Authorities say the probation officers who brought them to the facility had direct orders not to chase them if they ran away.

One of the escaped inmates, 23-year-old Elijah Ismael Cervantes, was arrested after allegedly attempting to carjack a vehicle with children inside. The other, 34-year-old Stevie Lashawn Wilson, was in custody on robbery and firearm charges. Both had a prior criminal history, but the judge decided to release them along with three others on a day pass to the Delancey Street rehabilitation program.

The sheriff’s department initially told CBS13 the men were the San Joaquin County Probation Department’s responsibility, but the probation department outlined different guidelines on Friday, stating inmates transported to the rehab facility “shall not be pursued if (they) attempt to run” while in their care.

The probation officers were essentially a taxi service and the inmates were not considered “detained.”

We tried to get information from the court and judge about the criteria for this program and why he chose to release the men, one of whom was already charged with a probation violation.

We also learned this may not be the first escape from the rehab facility, but neither the courts nor the facility responded to our questions.

CBS13 will continue to investigate this story and provide updates when they become available.