STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man accused of being in possession of a stolen loaded gun was arrested when officers responded to a business following reports of credit card fraud, the Stockton Police Department said.
Stockton police said the incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 4900 block of Claremont Avenue in the city’s Lakeview District.
Officers responding to reports of credit card fraud located multiple people who had just left the business and were in the parking lot, police said.
One of those people — Shawncy Sargent, 43 — was found to be in possession of the stolen weapon police said was also loaded.
Sargent was arrested and faces various weapons and drug-related charges. No further information was released regarding the suspected credit card fraud and if Sargent was connected.