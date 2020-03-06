WOODLAND (CBS13) – A hot air balloon made an unexpected landing inside of Woodland on Friday morning.
Woodland police say the balloon landed in the bowling alley parking lot on Main Street.
The balloon drifting over the city created a bit of a spectacle.
No one was hurt in the landing, police say, despite initial reports that it was an emergency landing. Another balloon that drifted off course landed near County Road 98 and W. El Dorado Drive, Woodland Fire says.
It’s not entirely uncommon to see hot air balloons making unexpected landings in Yolo County. Last year, a windy day forced a couple of balloons to land right next to the freeway in Winters.
The balloon that landed near Winters last year has nearly the exact same colors and markings as the balloon that landed in Woodland on Friday. However, it’s unclear if they’re the exact same craft.