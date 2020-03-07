Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nine crashes involving 33 vehicles along Highway 50 in Sacramento backed up traffic for a few hours and left six people injured, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said they were notified at around 4:45 p.m. of several crashes near Watt and Howe avenues.
All nine crashes happened during Saturday’s rainfall and were a result of drivers traveling too fast or following too closely behind other vehicles, CHP said.
Five people were transported to the hospital with mild injuries and another was treated for moderate injuries.
No further information has been released.