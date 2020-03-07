Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento said they will be limiting communion and refraining from exchanging the sign of peace as a precaution to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The diocese sent out a news release this week detailing steps to they will take to fight against the spread of COVID-19. The news release lists the steps as follows:
- The Communion cup is suspended temporarily.
- Receive the Body of Christ in the hand (although receiving on the tongue is permitted)
- Do not hold hands during the Our Father.
- Effective immediately, Bishop Soto instructs the presiders and deacons at Mass to refrain from inviting the assembly to exchange the sign of peace.
- After the priest says “The Peace of the Lord be with you always” and the assembly responds “And with your Spirit” he should proceed directly to the fraction rite.
- Prior to Mass the presider should advise the assembly of this change.
- This will remain in effect until further notice.
- Ministers must cleanse their hands after Holy Communion with an alcohol-based antiseptic.
