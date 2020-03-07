  • CBS13On Air

Sacramento Diocese, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento said they will be limiting communion and refraining from exchanging the sign of peace as a precaution to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The diocese sent out a news release this week detailing steps to they will take to fight against the spread of COVID-19. The news release lists the steps as follows:

  1. The Communion cup is suspended temporarily.
  2. Receive the Body of Christ in the hand (although receiving on the tongue is permitted)
  3. Do not hold hands during the Our Father.
  4. Effective immediately, Bishop Soto instructs the presiders and deacons at Mass to refrain from inviting the assembly to exchange the sign of peace.
    • After the priest says “The Peace of the Lord be with you always” and the assembly responds “And with your Spirit” he should proceed directly to the fraction rite.
    • Prior to Mass the presider should advise the assembly of this change.
    • This will remain in effect until further notice.
  5. Ministers must cleanse their hands after Holy Communion with an alcohol-based antiseptic.

