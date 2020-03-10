Comments
CLOVIS (CBS13) – Five 20-somethings have been arrested after police broke up a large party at a Central California middle school.
The party happened Saturday night at Clovis Middle School and was not authorized by the school. About 300 people were at the party, police say.
Officers told CBS47 that the party was complete with a DJ and alcohol.
After breaking up the party, five people were arrested. Three men – 20-year-old Davon Martin, 21-year-old Saul Jandres and 20-year-old Matthew Duran – are facing charges of trespassing. Two women – 21-year-old Alexis Caar and 20-year-old Sarina Garcia – are facing trespassing and public intoxication charges.
All the suspects are from Fresno, police said.
It’s unclear how the people got into the school.