STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives have released a sketch of the man suspected of breaking into a Stockton woman’s home and raping her.
The incident happened back on March 1 along the 900 block of W. Willow Street. A 31-year-old woman reported that, in broad daylight, the man had gotten into her home unannounced and assaulted her.
“All I could feel was just this excruciating pain,” she told CBS13. “Every little noise is still making me jumpy.”
On Tuesday, investigators released a sketch of the suspect.
He’s described as an “unkept,” middle age man of average build. No further distinguishing features about the man were released.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or knows where he might be, is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.