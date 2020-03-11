Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who was hit while riding a moped-style scooter in South Sacramento has died.
The CHP says the adult male victim was riding a moped-style scooter when he pulled out of a driveway onto 66th Avenue near Stockton Boulevard and was hit by an oncoming car Tuesday night.
The 62-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
Officers say the 19-year-old driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. On Wednesday night, investigators said it appeared that the driver just did not have time to stop.
Drugs or alcohol are no suspected in this crash.