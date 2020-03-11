SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nurses in Sacramento and nationwide are hitting the picket lines on Wednesday to protest the federal government response to the coronavirus.
Some nurses say they feel like hospitals aren’t taking their protection and the safety of their patients seriously. They say a lack of protective gear, like surgical masks, is a big concern right now.
“Hospitals do a just in time preparation and they start ordering supplies when we need them not before we need them and we need supplies readily available,” said Cathy Dennis, RN.
Nurses also said they feel too many hospitals are unprepared when it comes to isolating patients and simply don’t have enough protective equipment if there is a rapid surge in patients with the coronavirus.
In a statement about the rallies, Kaiser Permanente acknowledged nurses’ concerns over the coronavirus situation.
“We greatly value our care teams and staff, including our nurses, who are at the frontline of care. It is important that all health care systems protect staff and patients based upon the science and evidence available,” Kaiser Permanente officials wrote.
Among the demands, nurses are urging hospitals to step up efforts to help contain the virus – including more screening protocols to better identify people who may be infected.