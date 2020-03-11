SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – No workers were hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a work zone barrier along Interstate 5 late Wednesday morning, authorities say.
The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway, near the Sutterville Road offramp.
Incident info: Commercial vehicle accident dispatched at 11:15AM. Northbound Interstate 5 South of Sutterville Rd. Vehicle accident occurred in a work zone on the freeway. Minor injuries to the driver were reported. Fire crews have since cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/zSUTVkqsEm
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 11, 2020
Exactly why the driver crashed is unclear, but the pickup ended up almost completely on the other side of the barrier.
Sacramento Fire says the driver suffered minor injuries. No one in the work zone reported being injured.
The scene was cleared by noon.