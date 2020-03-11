Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – No workers were hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a work zone barrier along Interstate 5 late Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway, near the Sutterville Road offramp.

Exactly why the driver crashed is unclear, but the pickup ended up almost completely on the other side of the barrier.

Sacramento Fire says the driver suffered minor injuries. No one in the work zone reported being injured.

The scene was cleared by noon.

