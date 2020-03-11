Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers say they have detained a person of interest after a deadly stabbing in Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at an apartment complex along the 1900 block of San Juan Road, Sacramento police say.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear, but police say investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Officers are now at the scene and a person of interest has been detained.

The incident is still under investigation.

More information to come.

