SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers say they have detained a person of interest after a deadly stabbing in Sacramento Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at an apartment complex along the 1900 block of San Juan Road, Sacramento police say.
SPD detectives are on scene in the 1900 block of San Juan Rd for a fatal stabbing. A person of interest has been detained. There are no outstanding suspects, and no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ij31y0emVh
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 11, 2020
Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear, but police say investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
Officers are now at the scene and a person of interest has been detained.
The incident is still under investigation.
