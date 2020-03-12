SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Midtown Sacramento church is changing the way it worships because of coronavirus.
After canceling it’s in-person services this weekend, the Center of Praise Ministries will live-stream all of its services this weekend through its website and Facebook page.
Bayside Church, which has multiple campuses around the Sacramento area, has canceled all events this weekend and will stream services from their app.
READ ALSO: Coronavirus Event Cancellations Mean Big Financial Losses for Sacramento
The Sacramento diocese is also making changes and is asking anyone over 60 and with underlying health conditions to not attend mass. Additionally, the diocese has ceased using the Communion cup during mass and provided other recommendations to reduce contact with others during mass.