SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The St. Patrick’s Day parade and activities planned in Old Sacramento this weekend have been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

Officials had said the parade and festivities would go on as planned.

However, after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued sweeping new guidance on coronavirus, the decision was made on Thursday to cancel the event.

The festivities would have go on throughout the Old Sacramento Waterfront district, with the parade starting there as well.

Officials also announced that the Shamrock’n Half Marathon, 5K, 10K and Leprechaun Dash that was scheduled to happen this weekend has been pushed to fall.

