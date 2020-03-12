SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All schools in the Sacramento City Unified School District will be closed Monday through Wednesday next week, the district announced Thursday.
According to the district, the schools will remain closed through Wednesday so crews can thoroughly disinfect all classroom and implement new protocols put into place by Governor Newsom, in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Schools will still be open on Friday, but the district said if families want to keep students home, they will get an excused absence. Additionally, the district said all students and staff who have a medical condition that puts them at a higher risk for COVID-19 should stay home.
The temporary closure will allow the District to do the following:
- Conduct deep cleaning and restock cleaning supplies
- Disinfect all school campuses
- Ensure all classrooms have essential supplies
- Continue to ensure adequate handwashing supplies are available
- Establish protocols regarding school events, field trips, and other gatherings
- Conduct discussions with labor partners to keep staff safe
- Provide staff training on prevention and mitigation measures (i.e. handwashing, sick protocols)
Students will still be able to get breakfast and lunch during the closure from take home locations across the district through the school nutrition programs.