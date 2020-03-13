Comments
ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — A 14-year-old male was struck and killed by a vehicle near Mira Loma High School Friday afternoon, CHP said.
According to CHP, the teen was in the street when he was struck by a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Sunnyvale Avenue and Becerra Way. Officers say the juvenile was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Officials say he was not a student at Mira Loma, but he lived in the area.
No arrests have been made and officers do not suspect DUI was a factor in this crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.