  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arden Arcade, Fatal Crash, Pedestrian Killed

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — A 14-year-old male was struck and killed by a vehicle near Mira Loma High School Friday afternoon, CHP said.

According to CHP, the teen was in the street when he was struck by a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Sunnyvale Avenue and Becerra Way. Officers say the juvenile was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Officials say he was not a student at Mira Loma, but he lived in the area.

No arrests have been made and officers do not suspect DUI was a factor in this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply