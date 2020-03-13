Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards at businesses in the area.
The sheriff’s office said a man and woman are accused of using the stolen cards at various local businesses and Red Hawk Casino – of which surveillance footage captured the suspects.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the EDSO Dispatch at 530-621-6600.