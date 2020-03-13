SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – SMUD announced in a news release on Friday that they will not be implementing power shutoffs for non-payment for the remainder of March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The utility says this new policy will be for both residential and commercial customers and will last from March 13-31. SMUD said that customers who are currently behind on their bills or those who do fall behind during this period will still owe for service, but will just not see their power cutoff.
“We made this decision due to the impact that COVID-19 is having on our local communities,” said Arlen Orchard, CEO and General Manager of SMUD. “We want to ensure that our most vulnerable customers have access to power during these times.”
The news release also said that customers with power currently disconnected due to non-payment will see their service reconnected as long as there is no damage to equipment and conditions are safe.