LODI (CBS13) – A portion of southbound Highway 99 is shut down in Lodi due to a deputy-involved shooting, authorities said.
Authorities said the southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Kettleman Lane. The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said there was a pursuit that happened prior to the shooting.
At this time, the sheriff’s office said the deputy involved in the shooting is okay. There is no word on if the suspect was injured or is in custody.
CBS13 will bring you more updates as new information becomes available.