Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was arrested in North Sacramento after a stolen trailer was located filled drugs and a stolen firearm, authorities said.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said parking enforcement located a stolen travel trailer in the north Sacramento area on Saturday.
Deputies patrolling in the area responded and located an unidentified individual inside of the trailer.
The sheriff’s office said deputies searching the trailer located a stolen firearm, 125 grams of heroin, and 83 grams of methamphetamine.
The subject was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on related charges.