NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was arrested in North Sacramento after a stolen trailer was located filled drugs and a stolen firearm, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said parking enforcement located a stolen travel trailer in the north Sacramento area on Saturday.

(credit: Sacramento County Sheriff)

Deputies patrolling in the area responded and located an unidentified individual inside of the trailer.

The sheriff’s office said deputies searching the trailer located a stolen firearm, 125 grams of heroin, and 83 grams of methamphetamine.

The subject was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on related charges.

