BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – A 10-year-old boy is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center after he was shot while he and his seven-year-old brother were playing with a handgun in Palermo in Butte County.
Sheriff’s deputies say the two boys were playing at a home on Messina Avenue when the seven-year-old grabbed the gun and shot the 10-year-old in the hip.
The boy was flown to UC Davis and is currently in stable condition.
Investigators say the shooting appears to be accidental and they are talking with family members to figure out why the boys had access to the firearm.