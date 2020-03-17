



MANTECA (CBS13) – Concerns over potential exposure to the coronavirus has city hall closed in Manteca until the city figures out a way to assist the public while limiting potential exposure to the virus.

It’s the latest safety precaution in Manteca as concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow. The city of Manteca is also now recommending people to shelter in place to limit potential exposure.

“My mother is 72 I’m staying away from her. We are just phone calling, talking to each other, face timing,” one woman said.

“I’ve been hearing it all around in the other counties over in the bay, so I kind of expected it,” said Linda Anaya.

The shelter in place recommendation is different from what’s taking place in the Bay Area. It is not an order, but still, residents are highly encouraged to stay home unless they need to get food, see a doctor, or take care of a loved one.

“We have to do what we have to do,” Anaya said.

A look inside the city’s emergency operations center shows people from all city departments, including fire and police, working to ensure all city essential services are available in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials don’t know how long the recommendation will be in place. That’s why many people are preparing now.

“Whatever is going to happen is going to happen I want to be mindful of course,” Amador Martinez said.

If the recommendation became an order, it would be enforced by the police department and could require state and federal resources, according to the city.