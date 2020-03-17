SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New, aggressive directives from Sacramento County officials have been given out to residents to try and combat the spread of coronavirus.

Effective as of Tuesday, public health officials are urging everyone to stay home as much as possible.

Only trips to “essential” sites are excluded. Those sites include doctor’s offices, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, and businesses that provide food, shelter, social services and other necessities of life.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg urged residents to follow the directives.

“A directive is an order by another name, and it’s crucial that we all follow it,” Steinberg tweeted. “We need to stay home so we can flatten this coronavirus infection curve and prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.”

Steinberg stressed that people will still be able to engage in all the functions essential to life.

“Life will change, but there’s no reason to panic,” Steinberg wrote.

As of Tuesday, public health officials have confirmed 40 cases of COVID-19 in Sacramento County. More than 470 cases have been confirmed statewide.

The full directive from Sacramento County can be found below:

In summary, Sacramento County public health officials direct, effectively immediately until further notice, the following:

Workplaces: