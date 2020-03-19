Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The California Franchise Tax Board announced that state tax deadlines have been pushed back in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The FTB announced on Wednesday the filing and tax deadlines have been pushed to July 15, 2020 for the following:
• 2019 tax returns
• 2019 tax return payments
• 2020 1st and 2nd quarter estimate payments
• 2020 non-wage withholding payments.
The new deadlines apply to all individuals and business entities and taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or to call the board to qualify.