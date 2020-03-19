LIVE:Coronavirus task force giving update
Filed Under:Sacramento Fire Department, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fire damaged a Victorian-style home in Sacramento on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the three-story home in the 500 Block of 9th Street in the Alkali Flat area around 6:46 a.m. for what appeared to be an exterior fire on the first floor, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department.

No one was injured; all residents inside the home at the time made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is likely under investigation.

