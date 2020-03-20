EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – El Dorado County Public Health officials announced on Friday the first confirmed positive case of coronavirus in a county resident who is currently being monitored in the Central Valley.
Health officials said the individual may have been exposed to the virus in Central California, where they were visiting sick family members. Officials said the resident is currently fully recovered from mild symptoms.
“Given the rapidly increasing number of confirmed cases in our region and across California, we have expected and prepared for the inevitability of a confirmed case in an El Dorado County resident,” said El Dorado County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams. “We are, of course, grateful the individual did not return to El Dorado County while she was still sick, but we are prepared for a reported in-County case.”
The county said they are working with the state’s public health department to identify any additional cases of COVID-19.
“It’s safe to say that more residents will test positive, even in light of the shelter in place directive I issued and the statewide directive issued by Governor Newsom,” said Williams. “But it’s important to remember that most people who become sick with coronavirus will recover on their own.”