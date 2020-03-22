TRACY (CBS13) – No lockdown or quarantine could stop this family from giving an 11-year-old boy his birthday celebration.

Zachary Gama’s aunts and cousins drummed up a different kind of birthday party. And it’s sure to be one he’ll never forget.

“Yeah, it’s sort of strange,” Zachary said. “I felt heart warmed and one of my aunts even gave me some money.”

All in attendance celebrated with Zachary from six feet away, but they made the most of the distance as they threw Zachary his very own parade along Dalehurst Court in Tracy.

“We had birthday music playing outside of our cars as we drove around,” Zachary’s aunt Jennifer Pereria said.

Melissa Crivello, another of Zachary’s aunts, said Zachary loves Godzilla so much they included the iconic beast on posters.

“We’re blessed and I think that not a lot of people have a family like us and I knew that they would do something really special for him,” Zachary’s mother Kristin Gama said.

Pereria added on saying, “I think it’s really important because their kids and birthday memories I feel are such an important memory in a child’s life.”

And while it will be a birthday celebration to remember, Zachary already has his wish for next year.

“That there would be no more viruses going around like COVID-19,” he said.