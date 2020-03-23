LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — Public health officials have closed down recreational activities at Clear Lake over coronavirus concerns.
In a statement on Sunday, Lake County Health Office Gary Pace noted how people had continued to come to the lake over the weekend despite the statewide stay at home and social distancing order.
To try and stem COVID-19 infections, Pace issued a Health Order Addendum that will shut down waterways all over Lake County. The order also puts a hold on motel, hotel, campground, RV park and vacation rental bookings throughout the county.
Thousands of people packed beaches and hiking trails in the Bay Area over the weekend as the shelter-in-place order left usual tourist spots empty.
On Monday, California State Parks officials also announced new proactive measures they will be taking to try and stop the spread of coronavirus. Museums, visitor centers and cafes at state parks will now be closed until further notice, and campgrounds across the state are also now closed.
All events in the state park system have also been canceled, and no new event applications will be taken for now.
The order for Clear Lake goes into effect Monday at 11 a.m. and will last through April 10.