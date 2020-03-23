



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With so many places closed and events canceled, a lot of people are visiting local parks to stay active.

On Monday, the American River Parkway Foundation issued a reminder to people to practice social distancing when visiting any outdoor area.

California State Parks also announced the launch of a new social media campaign called “Flatten the COVID-19 Curve at Parks,” which encourages people to enjoy nature safely and to stay home if they are sick.

Governor Newsom also announced the closure of state park parking lots Monday afternoon during a press conference. Additionally, all museums, visitor centers, cafés, and campgrounds are closed at state parks.

As of Monday evening, no parking lots in the greater-Sacramento area will be closed to vehicular traffic. The state parks website has a running list of the closures across the state.

Here are some of the ways to practice proper etiquette while enjoying the outdoors on public trails:

· Social distancing of at least 6 feet

· Cyclist should be riding by themselves not in packs

· Dog walkers- please pick up after your animal

· Runner-Walkers please be on the left side going against traffic

· Equestrians please stay on designated trails

· Hikers please do not bunch up- practice social distancing

· Fisherman, please remove your fishing line