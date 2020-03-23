WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers have arrested one man after an apparent gang-related shooting in Woodland on Sunday night.
The incident happened a little after 9 p.m. Woodland police say they got several reports of shots fired from the Sycamore Pointe Apartments. Three men were also spotted running from the complex to the nearby Food 4 Less store.
Officers found one of the men near the Taco Bell. He was identified as 19-year-old Woodland resident Levi Duffy.
Police say Duffy ran from officers, but was later caught after a perimeter was set up in the area.
One victim of the shooting was found, but police say that person has been uncooperative with the investigation.
Duffy has been arrested and was booked into Yolo County Jail. He’s facing charges of negligent discharge of a firearm, delaying an officer, and gang enhancements.