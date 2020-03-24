SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Playground equipment is being cordoned off amid coronavirus concerns.
With the stay-at-home order continuing, people have been flocking to outdoor recreation areas.
Parks and golf courses within the Sacramento County Regional Parks system have remained open, but health officials have been urging people to practice social distancing to try and lessen the possibility of coronavirus transmission.
However, as of Tuesday, playground equipment is now being taped off. It’s unclear if parks within the City of Sacramento jurisdiction will also be cordoned off at this point.
In Placer County, playgrounds, picnic areas, volleyball courts and skate parks are closed for the time being. City golf courses are also closed during the shelter-in-place order, according to Placer County Heath Services.
In Yolo County, public restrooms and playgrounds have been closed. The county also banned group sports, picnics, barbeques, and other outdoor gatherings.
t would not make any sense to cordon off parks… so long as visitors maintain Social Distancing.