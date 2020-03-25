Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies say a man was shot by a woman he was soliciting for prostitution in South Sacramento Wednesday night.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was in his car with an unknown female he was soliciting for prostitution. The female shot him and stole his money before running off in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway.
The victim drove himself to a nearby sheriff station where he flagged down an officer. He was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
Investigators did not release any other information about the suspect.