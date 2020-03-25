Comments
ANTELOPE (CBS13) — The driver of a marked PG&E pickup truck suffered major injuries in a crash on Interstate 80 near Sacramento on Wednesday.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at the Antelope truck scales on the westbound side of I-80.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but big rig and pickup truck were involved. The pickup truck appears to have crashed into the back of the big rig, causing major damage to the smaller truck.
Authorities say the pickup truck driver suffered major injuries in the crash but is expected to survive.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.