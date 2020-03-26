Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — A 39-year-old man has died after a shooting in Modesto on Wednesday evening.
The incident happened at a home along the 2400 block of Glendale Avenue.
Modesto police say officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found.
That man was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
No suspect information has been released at this point, but police are calling the incident a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call Modesto police at (209) 521-4636.