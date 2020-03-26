Comments
OAKDALE (CBS13) — Authorities say two people have died after a crash near Oakdale on Thursday morning.
The scene is on Highway 120 at Atlas Road, just east of Oakdale. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened just before 7 a.m.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirms that two people were killed.
Both directions of Highway 120 are closed due to the crash. Eastbound is closed at Stearns Road, while westbound is closed at Wamble Road.
Drivers heading through the area are advised to seek an alternate route.