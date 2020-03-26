RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to the car-to-car shooting that left a man dead in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near Sunrise Boulevard and Highway 50.
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Rancho Cordova police responded to investigate and found that a man inside a car had be shot multiple times. That man was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators believe someone inside a different car shot into the man’s car.
On Thursday, Rancho Cordova police announced that detectives were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle. After talking to some witnesses, the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Alexander Tijerina.
Tijerina has been arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail. No further information about what possibly led up to the shooting has been released.
Detectives have not released the name of the victim. He has only been identified as a 32-year-old man.