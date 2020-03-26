SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Republic FC player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club confirmed Thursday afternoon.
In a press release, the soccer club said the player was exhibiting symptoms and immediately isolated at home. He remains at home and is being monitored by club medical staff. Republic FC did not say which player has COVID-19.
The club said this case doesn’t pose a risk to fans who attended their March 7 match.
So far, no other players or staff have tested positive. All are being monitored by the team’s medical professionals.
The club suspended all team training sessions on March 13 and closed all offices and facilities.